Valdosta Observes Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, Jan. 9

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta will observe Law Enforcement Appreciation Day (L.E.A.D.) on Monday, Jan. 9, at 10 a.m., at the Valdosta Police Department to recognize the 149 sworn personnel, 24 non-sworn support personnel and 14 part-time employees and their commitment to serve and protect the citizens of this community.

Mayor John Gayle will present a L.E.A.D. proclamation to Chief of Police Brian Childress on behalf of the department at the event.

The national observance takes place annually on Jan. 9 and was created by the Federal Bureau of Investigation National Academy Associates (FBINAA) to showcase the rewarding—yet often challenging—career field of law enforcement.

“Being an officer of the law is not just a job, it’s a calling,” said Chief of Police Brian Childress. “The men and women of law enforcement leave their families every work day, knowing that there is the possibility they might not come back home. We honor their dedication and recognize them on this day of appreciation.”

Citizens may show their appreciation of law enforcement on Law Enforcement Appreciation Day in a number of ways, such as:

Thank a police officer.

Wear blue clothing in support of law enforcement.

Send a card of support to your local police department.

Write a positive letter to the editor of the newspaper.

Share a story about a positive law enforcement experience on social media.

Show your support through local media outlets.

“Our law enforcement personnel are professional, courteous, and ready to protect the public at all times,” said Mayor Gayle. “It is my opinion that every day should be Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, and I personally sleep better at night knowing that our city is under their watch. I encourage citizens to find ways to show their appreciation and support to some of our community’s finest men and women.”

City Manager Larry Hanson echoed those comments.

“Nothing is more important to a community than high-quality law enforcement,” said Hanson. “The first and most important obligation of any government is to serve and protect its citizens. We are blessed to have the best Police Department anywhere, one that is internationally accredited, state certified and award winning. It is the men and women of the VPD that make it great, and we are proud of them and owe them our respect, appreciation, and gratitude.”

For more information, contact Public Information Officer Sementha Mathews at 229-259-3548 or visit www.valdostacity.com.

