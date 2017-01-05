Valdosta Middle School announces annual Spelling Bee winners

VALDOSTA – Valdosta Middle School held its annual Spelling Bee in December. Competition was fierce, but three winners did emerge.

Morgan Wynn took 1stplace; Eli Herring, 2nd; and Tyler Fisher, 3rd.

Ms. Wynn will continue to represent VMS in the District Spelling Bee, January 20th at the VHS Performing Arts Center.

Congratulations to our winners and all of our students who competed. We would also like to extend a special thanks to our caller, Dr. Debbie Paine; our Judges, Professor Melody Fuller, Dr. David Cole, and Dr. Demetria Hill; and our Spelling Bee coordinator, Hilda Edgerton-Greer.

Release from Valdosta City Schools

