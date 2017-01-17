Valdosta man arrested for arson

VALDOSTA – A Valdosta man was arrested Sunday for allegedly setting fire to the porch of a vacant home, causing a thousand dollars worth of damage.

At approximately 6:36 a.m., the Valdosta Fire Department and the Valdosta Police Department responded to 300 Hamilton Street in reference to a residential fire, said VPD Lt. Adam Bembry.

“Upon arrival, it was observed that the front porch of 300 Hamilton Street, a vacant residence, was burning. The Valdosta Fire Department quickly extinguished the flames and no injuries were reported,” Bembry said.

The damage was estimated to be approximately one thousand dollars, reports stated.

“While on scene, both fire fighters and police observed that the fire appeared to have been intentionally set. Fire Investigators were requested to respond out to the scene. As police began making contact with witnesses, the offender, Willie Frank Nelson, was located inside the vacant residence,” Bembry said. “While attempting to identify Nelson, he repeatedly provided officers with false information. When Fire Investigators arrived on scene, Nelson was quickly recognized.”

Officers reportedly confirmed Nelson’s identity the Valdosta Police Department’s in car computer system.

“Through the investigation, Nelson was discovered to have intentionally set the fire to the vacant residence,” Bembry said.

Willie Frank Nelson, 71, was transported to the Lowndes County Jail. Warrants were presented to the Lowndes County Magistrate’s Court and were both signed.

Nelson now faces charges of Arson in the First Degree (Felony) and Obstruction of an Officer (Misdemeanor), reports stated.

“This case illustrates the excellent working relationship and professionalism of both the Valdosta Fire Department and Valdosta Police Department. In this case, both agencies worked together to put this offender in jail before anyone could be hurt by his actions,” said Lt. Adam Bembry.

Share and Enjoy