Valdosta-Lowndes Development Authority Approves Truck Resolution

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes Development Authority Board of Directors has voted and approved the resolution to eliminate through tractor trailer truck traffic in the downtown area of the City of Valdosta and Lowndes County, Georgia.

The removal of tractor trailer truck traffic in the area will improve economic development, quality of life, and safety for the motorists, businesses and pedestrians in Downtown Valdosta.

“The downtown area of Valdosta and Lowndes County plays an instrumental role in economic development so it is important for the development authority to support this resolution”, said Tom Call, chairman of the Valdosta-Lowndes Development Authority.

The resolution encourages the Georgia Department of Transportation to support a plan to build a truck bypass for Downtown Valdosta.

