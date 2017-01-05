Valdosta GSP: Three deaths, 31 crashes, 16 DUI arrests during the holidays

VALDOSTA – Georgia State Patrol Post 31 has released statistics for the Christmas and New Year’s Day holiday driving periods in which there were 31 crashes and three deaths in the Valdosta area.

During the 78 hour Christmas Holiday Period which started on Friday, December 23rd and ended Monday, December 26th, Post 31 Troopers investigated 10 crashes with 13 injuries and 1 fatality. Of the 10 crashes, 2 were caused from a driver following too closely, 6 were caused from driver’s failing to maintain their lane of travel, and 2 were caused by an impaired driver.

Post 31 Troopers conducted 317 traffic stops resulting in 202 citations and 252 warnings. Troopers issued 109 speeding citations, 17 seatbelt violations, 1 child restraint violation, 12 distracted driving citations, and made 2 DUI arrests.

Statewide, Georgia State Patrol investigated 372 traffic crashes resulting in 175 injuries. Troopers investigated 8 fatal crashes that resulted in 8 fatalities. Fatal crashes were reported in Cherokee, Lowndes, Paulding, Laurens, Berrien, Coweta, Atkinson and Baker counties. Local agencies reporting traffic deaths during the holiday period were: Cobb County P.D., Henry County P.D., and College Park P.D. Total fatality count for the holiday period ended at 11. In addition to crash investigations, State Troopers arrested 183 people for driving under the influence.

During the 78 hour New Year’s Holiday Period which started on Friday, December 30th and ended Monday, January 2nd , Post 31 Troopers investigated 21 crashes with 8 injuries and 1 fatality. Of the 21 crashes, 7 were caused from driver’s failing to maintain their lane of travel, 6 were caused by an impaired driver, 5 were caused by driver’s failing to yield the right of way, and two were caused by distracted drivers.

Post 31 Troopers conducted 338 traffic stops resulting in 250 citations and 281 warnings. Troopers issued 111 speeding citations, 24 seatbelt violations, 6 child restraint violations, 8 distracted driving citations, and made 14 DUI arrests.

Statewide, Georgia State Patrol investigated 536 traffic crashes resulting in 223 injuries. Troopers investigated 7 fatal crashes that resulted in 8 fatalities. Fatal crashes were reported in Bartow, Hall (2), Thomas, Barrow, Glynn and Lowndes counties. Local agencies reporting traffic deaths during the holiday period were: Dekalb County P.D. and Bibb County S.O. (2). Total fatality count for the holiday period ended at 11. In addition to crash investigations, State Troopers arrested 301 people for driving under the influence.

Georgia State Troopers investigated almost 8,700 traffic crashes across the state during the period between the start of the Thanksgiving holiday travel period and the end of the New Year’s holiday period at midnight Monday, January 2. During the 41-day period, there were 8,681 traffic crashes investigated by troopers with 3,864 injuries and 95 fatalities. There were also 1,462 arrests for driving under the influence during the same period.

Release from Georgia State Patrol Post 31

