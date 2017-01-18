Valdosta Fire Department Hosts Open House Recruitment

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Fire Department will host two open house events on upcoming Saturdays, Feb.11 and 25, 2017, to stimulate interest among those seeking employment with the Valdosta Fire Department.

The events will take place at the Valdosta Regional Training Center at 133 Blanchard Street in Valdosta, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Candidate Physical Agility Test stations will be set up for individuals who want to perform a practice session. All participants must sign a waiver before taking part in the practice session of the physical agility stations.

VFD personnel will be present to interact with interested members of the public and to offer advice and answer any questions about the agility test, the hiring process, the operation of the department, and how to complete the employment application.

The City of Valdosta is an Equal Opportunity Employer, and the Valdosta Fire Department seeks to build a more diverse employee base that best represents its local citizenry. The department is also looking forward to adding more members who possess bilingual capabilities.

For more information, call 229-333-1835.

