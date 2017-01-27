Valdosta doctor awarded $10 million in suit against SGMC and hospital authority

VALDOSTA – A former Valdosta doctor has been awarded $10 million dollars after filing a civil suit against the Hospital Authority of Valdosta and Lowndes County and South Georgia Medical Center.

A jury awarded Dr. Mark Corbitt the settlement on Wednesday. Corbitt fell off a stool in an SGMC operating room in 2015, and the resulting injury caused brain damage and epilepsy, and Corbitt lost his license to practice medicine.

Corbitt argued SGMC and the were warned about the stool’s faulty wheels after receiving complaints before the incident.

