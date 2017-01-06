Valdosta burglary suspect allegedly caught taking meat from freezer

VALDOSTA – A Valdosta burglary suspect was arrested Wednesday after being caught inside a home taking meat from a freezer.

Tarence Mitchell, 39, was arrested after the Valdosta Police Department was dispatched to a residence in the 600 block of East Gordon street in reference to a burglary that had already occurred, said VPD Capt. Kari Williams.

“While officers were en route to the residence, one of the victims called dispatch and reported that they were with the offender, later identified as Tarence Mitchell, in the 700 block of Cypress Street,” Williams said. “Officers arrived on Cypress Street and found the two victims, a male and female, arguing with the Mitchell. It was discovered that the three are familiar with one another.”

Mitchellwas detained while the officer spoke with the victims. The male victim said he returned home and found Mitchell in his house taking meat from a freezer and placing it in a bag.

“When he asked Mitchell what he was doing, Mitchell fled. The victims reported locating Mitchell and calling police,” Williams said. “During the investigation, officers talked with a witness who said he saw the offender running from the victim’s house with a bag. There was no forced entry into the house. The victim reported that the back door may have been left unlocked.”

Mitchell was taken into custody and charged with burglary.

The meat was not recovered.

“Officer Alyssa Shirey did tremendous work in this case, taking extra steps to help solve this burglary. It is important to note a burglary takes place about every 18 seconds in the United States. Consider taking a few steps to protect your home: burglars tend to avoid houses with security alarms; start a neighborhood watch program in your area; cut down large trees and bushes that block windows; avoid advertising new purchases by breaking down boxes and concealing them in the trash can outside; always lock doors and windows; and get to know your neighbors and keep watch out for each other’s homes,” Williams said.

