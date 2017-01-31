“Tow To Go” to offer free rides for safer roads this Sunday

VALDOSTA – The annual Tow To Go program returns this weekend to offer free rides to prevent impaired drivers from getting behind the wheel and risking the lives of other motorists.

Johnson Distributing has teamed up with Budweiser and the Auto Club Group Traffic Safety Foundation to bring the AAA Tow To Go to the area.

Since, 1998, Tow To Go has safely removed more than 24,000 impaired drivers from roads across the Southeast and the Midwest.

Tow To Go provides a confidential tow truck ride within a 10-mile radius to a safe location. The AAA tow truck takes the vehicle and the driver home, and the service is available to both AAA members and non-members.

Tim Keller with Johnson Distribution met Monday morning with representatives from the Valdosta Police Department, the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office and Black Crow Media to discuss the importance of making celebrations as safe as possible.



Lt. Mike Adams with the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, Sgt. J.B. Jones with the Valdosta Police Department, Jennifer Mitchell with Black Crow Media and Tim Killer with Johnson Distributing discuss the importance of safe celebrations and the AAA Tow To Go program.

“No Matter who you’re cheering for, Atlanta or New England, we should all be on the same side when it comes to keeping our roads safe,” Keller said. “This Sunday, and every day, play your part. Make the right call. Drink responsibly.”

During their discussion, Keller and the representatives from VPD, LCSO and Black Crow Media wanted to issue the following reminders:

If you are hosting a celebration that includes alcoholic beverages, remember to also offer non-alcoholic beverages.

Provide plenty of food and encourage guests to space their alcohol beverages throughout the night.

Most importantly, before the final whistle, make sure everyone has a game plan for a safe ride home. Find a designated driver, taxi or use AAA Tow To Go by calling (855) 2-TOW-2-GO

Tow trucks can usually transport up to two people. If there are more people in your party, you will need to make other arrangements to get them home safely.

You can’t make an appointment to use Tow To Go. It is designed as a safety net for those that did not plan ahead. Always choose a Designated Driver before you have your first drink.

In some situations, AAA may need to make other arrangements to get an impaired individual a safe ride home.

Tow To Go may not be available in rural areas or during severe weather conditions.

Tow To Go is available during several times throughout the year:

Holidays Date (Day) of Holiday Days/Times Tow to Go is Provided Super Bowl February 5th (Sunday) Friday, February 3th — 6 a.m. on Monday, February 6th St. Patrick’s Day March 17th (Friday) Friday, March 17th — 6 a.m. on Sunday, March 19th Cinco de Mayo May 5th (Friday) Friday, May 5th — 6 a.m. on Sunday, May 7th Memorial Day May 29th (Monday) Friday, May 26th — 6 a.m. on Tuesday, May 30th Independence Day July 4th (Tuesday) Tuesday, July 4th — 6 a.m. on Wednesday, July 5th Labor Day September 4th (Monday) Friday, September 1st — 6 a.m. on Tuesday, September 5th Halloween October 31st (Tuesday) Tuesday, October 31st — 6 a.m. on Wednesday, November 1st Thanksgiving November 23th (Thursday) Wednesday, November 22nd — 6 a.m. on Sunday, November 26th Christmas thru

New Year’s Eve December 25th (Monday)

December 31st (Sunday) Friday, December 22nd — 6 a.m. on Tuesday, January 2nd 2018

