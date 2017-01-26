Tornado touched down in Lowndes during weekend storm

VALDOSTA – The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has confirmed that a tornado touched down in Lowndes County Sunday morning.



At approximately 7 a.m., a EF1 tornado, with winds of 85 to 110 miles per hour, touched down west of Interstate 75 near North Valdosta Road and moved through Stone Creek Golf Club before lifting off near Val Del Road, according to reports from the Valdosta Daily Times.

The tornado downed trees and damaged some auxiliary buildings and barns.

