THOMASVILLE – A Georgia fugitive is now in custody.

Justin Burton had been on the run since last Thursday, wanted for burglary and theft.

Thomas County authorities confirm that the search for Burton ended Tuesday around noon at a mobile home on Phillips Lane in Thomasville.

Authorities surrounded the home and took Burton into custody.

Investigators say Burton is facing charges in three counties.

(WCTV Eyewitness News)

