Thomas Co. deputies searching for burglary suspect

THOMASVILLE – Authorities in South Georgia are searching for the suspect in a recent burglary after he’s eluded law enforcement officials twice.

Thomas County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Tim Watkins says Justin Burton was spotted at the scene of a burglary in Grady County on Wednesday.

When investigators tried to stop him, he got away after a short high-speed chase.

TCSO says a Thomas County deputy saw Burton at a convenience store, pulled behind him and performed a PIT maneuver before Burton lost control of his vehicle and was able to escape on foot.

A Georgia State Patrol helicopter has been scanning a nearby wooded area with a heat sensitive tracking device.

Authorities are asking anyone with information on Burton to contact the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office.

(WCTV Eyewitness News)

