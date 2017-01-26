Taylor Insurance Services honored as Leading Business of the Week

VALDOSTA – The Chamber Ambassadors honored Taylor Insurance Services as Leading Business of the Week this week.

Taylor Insurance Services has been a member of the Valdosta- Lowndes Chamber since 1992 and is proud to say that it’s relationships with the community are much the same: longstanding. Taylor Insurance Services has an average client relationship of 18 years and compared to the industry average of 26 months, they’re no amateur.

“Taylor Insurance Services partnered with 14 carriers to solve the very real problems created by healthcare reform for people in our market. We launched our spectrum benefits package that provides health coverage starting from $392 per employee per month, and provide supplemental benefits, and telemedicine options.,” explains Trey Taylor, owner.

Taylor also says that “’Good enough’ is never good enough, and our values drive us to always go the extra mile. Working with our clients/neighbors to bring them the best solutions that not only impact their business but also the lives of their employees is rewarding.”

Taylor Insurance Services was named the 2016 Small Business of the Year at the Chamber Annual Awards last year, and they feel it “has been great visibility to acknowledge our long history in Lowndes County.”

For more information about Taylor Insurance Services, call (229) 247-6411 or visit them at 2000 North Patterson Street in Valdosta.

The Leading Business of the Week program is designed to recognize members who have partnered with the Chamber for at least five years. The 2016 Leading Business of the Week program is proudly sponsored by Ashley’s Business Solutions. For more information, visit www.ValdostaChamber.com/Leading-Business-of-the-Week.

