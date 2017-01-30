Taylor Insurance Services $1,000 Donation To Second Harvest Helps With Disaster Relief

VALDOSTA – Taylor Insurance Services donated $1,000 to Second Harvest of South Georgia to help with disaster relief efforts of the most recent storms that have affected our communities.

Eliza McCall, Second Harvest of South Georgia’s Chief Marketing Officer, accepted the donation from Trey Taylor, CEO and president of Taylor Insurance Services.

“Several of our clients and their employees are our neighbors or know someone that has been affected by the storms,” explained Trey. “Our values drive us to always go the extra mile. And, we wanted to do our part in making sure families get fed during this trying time.”

“We are extremely appreciative of Taylor Insurance’s donation,” stated Eliza. “For every $1 we receive, we can distribute at least 4 pounds of food to those in need in our community. It’s business partners like Taylor Insurance that make our work possible.”

Hands-on volunteering, physical donations and monetary donations are all needed in the aftermath of the storms to help the communities in South Georgia. Second Harvest of South Georgia is one of many organizations helping with this effort. If you would like to help please go to www.feedingsga.org/give to see how you can support the effort.

About Second Harvest of South Georgia

Second Harvest of South Georgia is the leading hunger-relief organization in the region and the second largest food bank in the state. We serve a 12,675 square mile region made up of 30 counties. In addition to our Valdosta headquarters, we have branches in Albany, Douglas and Thomasville. From these four locations, we serve more than 400 partner agencies through a variety of programs including the Food Bank, Kids Cafe, Mobile Food Pantry, and Teachers’ Harvest among others. To find out how you can help, go to www.feedingsga.org

About Taylor Insurance Services

Taylor Insurance is a family-owned and client-centered Employee Benefits Consulting and Brokerage firm headquartered in Valdosta, Georgia. We provide a full spectrum of solutions for businesses seeking to provide their employees with high-impact, high-quality, high-value products and services that surpass industry standards. For more information www.taylorinsuranceservices.com

