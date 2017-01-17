Suspect in fatal shooting of Orlando police sergeant captured

ORLANDO, Fla. (WCTV) – Police say a man wanted in the fatal shootings of his pregnant ex-girlfriend and an Orlando police sergeant has been captured.

The Orlando Police Department tweeted Tuesday night that 41-year-old Markeith Loyd is in custody.

Loyd has been the focus of a week-long manhunt since Master Sgt. Debra Clayton was killed in a Wal-Mart parking lot.

Police previously said said Clayton was approached last Monday morning at around 7 a.m. by a person who recognized Loyd, a man suspected of killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend in December. The witness pointed Clayton toward Loyd, and the sergeant called dispatch to announce she was approaching the suspect. Moments later, a man believed to be Loyd shot Clayton multiple times. She died soon after.

Loyd fled the scene, hijacking a car, and firing at least two shots at a pursuing police vehicle. He then abandoned the first car he hijacked and stole another, according to police.

During the manhunt, an Orange County Sheriff’s deputy was killed in a motorcycle accident. The Florida Highway Patrol confirmed to CBS News that the deputy, identified as Deputy First Class Norman Lewis, was involved in the manhunt at the time of the crash. Clermont, Florida resident Billie Jarrard allegedly “turned into the direct path” of the deputy, am 11-year veteran.

Orlando Police Chief John Mina said during a Monday morning press conference that Clayton, a 17-year veteran, was well-known on the force.

“She organized several marches against violence by herself. That’s how dedicated she was,” Mina said.

