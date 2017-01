CAIRO, Ga. – A suspect has been identified in the death of 25-year-old Elijah Denzel Smith.

Authorities are searching for 21-year-old Nicholas Lequinte Perry.

Perry is currently being sought on the outstanding warrants for the murder of Smith and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is encouraged to call Grady County 911, Cairo PD or the GBI.

(WCTV Eyewitness News)

