Study: Smoking Costs the Average Georgia Smoker $1,155,351 Over a Lifetime

With the societal and economic costs of smoking totaling more than $300 billion a year and rising, the personal-finance website WalletHub has released its report on The Real Cost of Smoking by State.

To encourage the estimated 36.5 million tobacco users in the U.S. to kick the dangerous habit, WalletHub’s analysts calculated the potential monetary losses — including the lifetime and annual costs of a cigarette pack per day, health care expenditures, income losses and other costs — brought on by smoking and exposure to secondhand smoke.

The Financial Cost of Smoking in Georgia (1=Lowest, 25=Avg.):

Out-of-Pocket Cost per Smoker – $86,932 (Rank: 3 rd )

– $86,932 (Rank: 3 ) Financial-Opportunity Cost per Smoker – $732,280 (Rank: 3 rd )

– $732,280 (Rank: 3 ) Health-Care Cost per Smoker – $122,031 (Rank: 4 th )

– $122,031 (Rank: 4 ) Income Loss per Smoker – $202,450 (Rank: 20 th )

– $202,450 (Rank: 20 ) Other Costs per Smoker – $11,658 (Rank: 28 th )

– $11,658 (Rank: 28 ) Total Cost Over a Lifetime per Smoker: $1,155,351

Total Cost per Year per Smoker: $22,654

For the full report, please visit:

https://wallethub.com/edu/the- financial-cost-of-smoking-by- state/9520/

Share and Enjoy