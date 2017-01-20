Study: Georgia Is 2017’s 8th Worst State to Raise a Family
As the new year unfolds and with fresh starts being top of mind, the personal-finance website WalletHub conducted an in-depth analysis of 2017’s Best & Worst States to Raise a Family.
In order to determine the best states in which to put down family roots, WalletHub’s analysts compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia based on 40 key indicators of family-friendliness. Our data set ranges from “median family salary” to “housing affordability” to “unemployment rate.”
Raising a Family in Georgia (1=Best; 25=Avg.):
- 46th – Infant Mortality Rate
- 26th – Median Family Salary (Adjusted for Cost of Living)
- 27th – Violent-Crime Rate
- 44th – % of Families Below Poverty Level
- 20th – Housing Affordability
- 38th – Unemployment Rate
- 35th – Divorce Rate
- 44th – % of Two-Parent Families
