Study: Georgia Is 2017’s 8th Worst State to Raise a Family

As the new year unfolds and with fresh starts being top of mind, the personal-finance website WalletHub conducted an in-depth analysis of 2017’s Best & Worst States to Raise a Family.

In order to determine the best states in which to put down family roots, WalletHub’s analysts compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia based on 40 key indicators of family-friendliness. Our data set ranges from “median family salary” to “housing affordability” to “unemployment rate.”

Raising a Family in Georgia (1=Best; 25=Avg.):

46 th – Infant Mortality Rate

– Infant Mortality Rate 26 th – Median Family Salary (Adjusted for Cost of Living)

– Median Family Salary (Adjusted for Cost of Living) 27 th – Violent-Crime Rate

– Violent-Crime Rate 44 th – % of Families Below Poverty Level

– % of Families Below Poverty Level 20 th – Housing Affordability

– Housing Affordability 38 th – Unemployment Rate

– Unemployment Rate 35 th – Divorce Rate

– Divorce Rate 44th – % of Two-Parent Families

For the full report, please visit:

https://wallethub.com/edu/ best-states-to-raise-a-family/ 31065/

