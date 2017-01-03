Storm causes damage throughout Southwest Georgia

| January 3, 2017 | 0 Comments

ALBANY – A severe thunderstorm that swept through much of the state Monday night and early Tuesday morning has left many Georgia residents without power and plenty of damage in its wake.

Officials urged residents in many South Georgia towns to stay home until daylight because of toppled trees and downed power lines.

Several parts of Albany were without power Tuesday morning, and Doughtery County’s EMA Chief said the city had received “tremendous damage” from the storm with hundreds of trees downed.

Read more.

Boys and Girls Club "Resolution Run 5k" set for Saturday

Share and Enjoy

Filed in: Local News, News
×

Post a Comment

Email
Print