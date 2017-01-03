Storm causes damage throughout Southwest Georgia
ALBANY – A severe thunderstorm that swept through much of the state Monday night and early Tuesday morning has left many Georgia residents without power and plenty of damage in its wake.
Officials urged residents in many South Georgia towns to stay home until daylight because of toppled trees and downed power lines.
Several parts of Albany were without power Tuesday morning, and Doughtery County’s EMA Chief said the city had received “tremendous damage” from the storm with hundreds of trees downed.
