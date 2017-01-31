State of Emergency extended, FEMA center to open in Dougherty County

ALBANY – A State of Emergency has been extended for Dougherty County, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency has announced that a Disaster Recovery Center will open Tuesday.

Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal extended a State of Emergency for Dougherty County until 11:59 p.m. Wednesday. Officials requested the extension because of the need of assistance with debris removal and public safety.

On Tuesday, FEMA will open a center to help those with homes or businesses that were affected by the severe storms, tornadoes and straight-line winds in January.

Location:

Former Albany Police Station

1721 East Oglethorpe Blvd.

Albany, Georgia 31705

Hours:

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Disaster Recovery Centers are staffed with representatives from FEMA, the Georgia Emergency Management Agency/Homeland Security and the U.S. Small Business Administration. Survivors can get help applying for federal assistance, learning about the types of assistance available, learning about the appeals process, and getting updates about applications.

Disaster survivors may register with FEMA the following ways:

• Online at DisasterAssistance.gov (also in Spanish).

• Download the FEMA mobile app (also in Spanish).

• Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 (FEMA). Persons who are deaf, hard of hearing or have a speech disability and use a TTY may call 800-462-7585. If you use 711 or VRS (Video Relay Service) or require accommodations while visiting a center, call 800-621-3362. The toll-free numbers are open daily from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

• Help is available in most languages, and information on the registration process is available in ASL at http://www.fema.gov/media-library/assets/videos/111546.

(WCTV)

