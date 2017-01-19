“Split” and “The Return of Xander Cage” premiere tonight at Valdosta Cinemas

VALDOSTA – Two new movies premiere Thursday night at Valdosta Cinemas, including the latest from director M. Night Shyamalan and the return of Xander Cage.

Split (PG-13)



After three girls are kidnapped by a man with 24 distinct personalities they must find some of the different personalities that can help them while running away and staying alive from the others. Stars: James McAvoy, Anya Taylor-Joy, Haley Lu Richardson and more.

Thursday Showtimes: 7 p.m. | 9:45 p.m.

xXx: The Return of Xander Cage (PG-13)



Xander Cage is left for dead after an incident, though he secretly returns to action for a new, tough assignment with his handler Augustus Gibbons. Stars: Vin Diesel, Donnie Yen, Deepika Padukone and more.

Thursday Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. | 10:15 p.m.

