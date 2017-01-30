Southern Georgia’s unemployment rate rises to 5.5 percent in December

ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Labor (GDOL) announced today that the unemployment rate in the Southern Georgia region in December was 5.5 percent, up three-tenths of a percentage point from 5.2 percent in November. In December 2015, the rate was 5.6 percent.

The rate rose as the number of unemployed residents and the number of new layoffs increased.

There were 436 more unemployed residents, however, the labor force declined by 81 to 177,731, as employment decreased by 517. The labor force consists of employed residents and those who are unemployed, but actively looking for jobs.

The number of initial claims for unemployment insurance rose by 55, or 5.1 percent, to 1,144 in December. Most of the increase came in manufacturing. Over the year, claims were down by 1,374, or 54.6 percent, from 2,518 in December 2015.

Metro Gainesville had the lowest area jobless rate at 4.2 percent, while the Heart of Georgia-Altamaha and River Valley regions had the highest at 6.6 percent.

Meanwhile, Georgia’s seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate for December was 5.4 percent, up from 5.3 percent in November. It was 5.5 percent in December 2015.

Job seekers and employers are encouraged to use the GDOL’s online job listing service, employgeorgia.com to search for jobs or recruit new employers. In December, 1,080 new job openings in the Southern Georgia region were posted on Employ Georgia. Throughout the state, 57,920 new job openings were posted.

