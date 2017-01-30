Southeastern Credit Union Donates $5,350 to Local Schools

VALDOSTA – Southeastern Credit Union awarded six Valdosta City and Lowndes County schools with education grants totaling $5,350 as part of their Community Partners in Education (CPIE) initiative.

Teachers and administrators from Southeastern’s six CPIE schools submitted grant applications for special classroom, grade level, and schoolwide projects. Many of the school projects would not be possible without the funding provided by these grants.

Grant recipients were as follows: JL Lomax Elementary: $350 to We Are Authors (Barbara Christian), $250 to Flying Together: Loving the Outdoors (Sherie Vu), $250 to Chapter Book Club (Lauren Whittaker); Moulton Branch Elementary: $1,000 to Climbing Wall Mats (Christine Brooks & Amanda Hughes); Newbern Middle: $500 to We Are Going to College (Monia Thomas); WG Nunn Elementary: $1,000 to 5th Grade Moving Up Trip (Megan Welch); Pine Grove Middle: $250 to Keeping on Target with Archery (Melissa Ratcliff & Amy Broad), $250 to Social Studies Academic Dignitaries Quiz Bowl (Beth Baker), $500 to Student Champion of the Year (Amy Broad); Hahira Elementary School: $1,000 to Chromebooks for Creative Learning (Jennifer Lukens & Kelly Lupton).

Local businesses and organizations interested in getting involved with the Community Partners in Education program may contact Valdosta City Schools Coordinator Jennifer Steedley at jsteedley@gocats.org, or Lowndes County Schools Coordinator LaVerne Rome atlavernerome@lowndes.k12.ga.us.

Southeastern Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial institution serving South Georgia since 1953. The Credit Union is owned by its 29,000+ members. Southeastern has branch offices in Valdosta, Tifton, Moody AFB and Nashville, Georgia. Anyone who lives in Lowndes County, Georgia or one of the nine surrounding South Georgia counties can bank with Southeastern. For more information, visit www.SoutheasternCU.com.

