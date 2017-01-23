South Georgia Storm Relief: How you can help

So many devastated…but even more want to help. The storms this past weekend in South Georgia left much heartache and destruction in their wake. We will be partnering with the American Red Cross in the next few days to coordinate fundraising efforts for disaster relief. In the meantime, we will be posting information on how you can make an immediate impact with your assistance.

Below is a list of contact people/organizations willing to step up and help and where you can plug in and help. Please let us know via email at afloyd@blackcrow.fm, if you know of other organizations that are providing assistance.

Victim shelter is at Adel 1st Baptist Church

Red Cross Command Center will be set up at Adel Church of God Family Life Center

Volunteer coordinators:

Land clearing / debris removal: Larry Watford 229-507-0223

Land clearing / debris removal: Larry Watford 229-507-0223 Supply donations: Brad McVea Lenox Church of God 229- 646-3014

Monetary Donations: Sharon Hancock Royals 229-834-3257 Relief Fund being set up @ Cook Community Bank

Cooked Food for volunteers and shelters: Tim Mertens 229-686-0643

Equipment Repairs and relocation: Bay 229-686-0643

Volunteer Coordinator: Cindy Folds Appleford 229-560-5803

Behavioral Health: 229-896-4559

Amanda Hall or Courtney Holley 912-230-6084 for children

Amanda Hall or Courtney Holley 912-230-6084 for children School contact: martha Darden 229-5465297

Community wide prayer Wednesday 7pm @ Cornerstone Church contact Pastor John Bagley 912-288-5093

Brian Murray

Brian Murray Nashville Donations 229- 507-2339

Cook County DFACS 229-896-3672

For replacement benefits Christian Hutchinson

Southern OB, North Valdosta Rd will be accepting donations in Valdosta 229-241-2800 Callissia Singleton

Springhead Baptist Church drop off, Joey Taylor 229-507-7375

Southern OB, North Valdosta Rd will be accepting donations in Valdosta 229-241-2800 Callissia Singleton Springhead Baptist Church drop off, Joey Taylor 229-507-7375 Shelter set up by Red Cross at First Baptist Church Adel

Legislative Needs: Vance Dean 229-425-8510

Adel Trading 229-896-2221 Terry for building materials

For School Supply donations: Tabitha Jenkins 229-237-9031 Shelly Phillips 229-507-8817 United Methodist

Fellowship Baptist in Cecil is helping as well

Fellowship Baptist in Cecil is helping as well Adel Assembly of God: Clothing and Toiletries

Questions/important information to share call Sheriff’s Office 911

Share and Enjoy