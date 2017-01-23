South Georgia Storm Relief: How you can help
So many devastated…but even more want to help. The storms this past weekend in South Georgia left much heartache and destruction in their wake. We will be partnering with the American Red Cross in the next few days to coordinate fundraising efforts for disaster relief. In the meantime, we will be posting information on how you can make an immediate impact with your assistance.
Below is a list of contact people/organizations willing to step up and help and where you can plug in and help. Please let us know via email at afloyd@blackcrow.fm, if you know of other organizations that are providing assistance.
- Victim shelter is at Adel 1st Baptist Church
- Red Cross Command Center will be set up at Adel Church of God Family Life Center
- Volunteer coordinators:
Land clearing / debris removal: Larry Watford 229-507-0223
- Supply donations: Brad McVea Lenox Church of God 229- 646-3014
- Monetary Donations: Sharon Hancock Royals 229-834-3257 Relief Fund being set up @ Cook Community Bank
- Cooked Food for volunteers and shelters: Tim Mertens 229-686-0643
- Equipment Repairs and relocation: Bay 229-686-0643
- Volunteer Coordinator: Cindy Folds Appleford 229-560-5803
- Behavioral Health: 229-896-4559
Amanda Hall or Courtney Holley 912-230-6084 for children
- School contact: martha Darden 229-5465297
- Community wide prayer Wednesday 7pm @ Cornerstone Church contact Pastor John Bagley 912-288-5093
Brian Murray
- Nashville Donations 229- 507-2339
- Cook County DFACS 229-896-3672
- For replacement benefits Christian Hutchinson
Southern OB, North Valdosta Rd will be accepting donations in Valdosta 229-241-2800 Callissia Singleton
Springhead Baptist Church drop off, Joey Taylor 229-507-7375
- Shelter set up by Red Cross at First Baptist Church Adel
- Legislative Needs: Vance Dean 229-425-8510
- Adel Trading 229-896-2221 Terry for building materials
- For School Supply donations: Tabitha Jenkins 229-237-9031 Shelly Phillips 229-507-8817 United Methodist
Fellowship Baptist in Cecil is helping as well
- Adel Assembly of God: Clothing and Toiletries
- Questions/important information to share call Sheriff’s Office 911
