South Georgia Storm Relief: How you can help

So many devastated…but even more want to help. The storms this past weekend in South Georgia left much heartache and destruction in their wake. We will be partnering with the American Red Cross in the next few days to coordinate fundraising efforts for disaster relief. In the meantime, we will be posting information on how you can make an immediate impact with your assistance.

At this time, the situation and the needs are fluid. We are keeping the list of contacts below, but are also including a link the the Adel Tornado Relief Facebook page, as they have much of the changing information posted there. You can visit this page by clicking here.

PLEASE KNOW THAT THE BIGGEST NEED AT THIS TIME IS MONETARY, BOTH FOR IMMEDIATE FUNERAL EXPENSES AND FOR LONG-TERM RECOVERY.

Donations can be made through the American Red Cross Disaster Relief Fund by visiting their page and earmarking your donation to go to “Southern Tornadoes and Storms.” Visit here.

To help specifically with funeral expenses, please contact Adel United Methodist Church at (229) 896-4151. Please be patient in trying to get through, as so many wish to help.

To donate for long-term recovery, please donate to Adel Tornado Relief Fund at Cook Community Bank, Paula Harper is point of contact there 229-896-5176.

Credit card payments can be sent to Q uick Consulting 229-896-1333

There is currently one Go Fund Me account that is associated with the relief fund at Cook Community Bank and you can visit it here: Sunshine Acres Trailer Ct Adel Ga

Below is a list of contact people/organizations willing to step up and help and where you can plug in and help. Please let us know via email at jmathews@blackcrow.fm, if you know of other organizations that are providing assistance.

Victim shelter is at Adel 1st Baptist Church

Volunteer coordinators:

Land clearing / debris removal: Larry Watford 229-507-0223

Supply donations: Brad McVea Lenox Church of God 229- 646-3014

Monetary Donations: Sharon Hancock Royals 229-834-3257 Relief Fund being set up @ Cook Community Bank

Cooked Food for volunteers and shelters: Tim Mertens 229-686-0643

Equipment Repairs and relocation: Bay 229-686-0643

Volunteer Coordinator: Cindy Folds Appleford 229-560-5803

Behavioral Health: 229-896-4559

Amanda Hall or Courtney Holley 912-230-6084 for children

School contact: Martha Darden 229-5465297

Community wide prayer Wednesday 7pm @ Cornerstone Church contact Pastor John Bagley 912-288-5093

Brian Murray

Brian Murray Nashville Donations 229- 507-2339

Cook County DFACS 229-896-3672

For replacement benefits Christian Hutchinson

Shelter set up by Red Cross at First Baptist Church Adel

Legislative Needs: Vance Dean 229-425-8510

Adel Trading 229-896-2221 Terry for building materials

Questions/important information to share call Sheriff’s Office 911

