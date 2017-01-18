South Ga. parents question safety after another school bus crash in Valdosta

By Noelani Mathews | WCTV Eyewitness News

VALDOSTA – On Tuesday, sidewalk chalk, bikes, and a concerned mother wait to be reunited once again with her two little girls.

“There are many morning I walk down the road after the bus leaves and I get scared,” says Alexis Brady. “I start thinking to myself, I hope today won’t be the day that somebody bangs into the bus or something bad happens.”

Brady says she hasn’t always had this feeling, but after the recent deadly bus crash on Interstate 75, she says it can be hard to see her two daughters board their bus.

“I literally just started to cry and all I could think about was what if that was my child on that bus,” says Brady, recalling the day of the crash. “What if that happened to us and our family?”

She says the feeling only intensified, after another bus scare on Tuesday morning.

A Valdosta City School bus wrecked near the corner of Forrest and Magnolia Streets.

Thankfully, this time no kids were on board, but the crashes are causing concern for local law enforcement.

“I think the main cause for all of these is that people get in too much of a hurry,” says Lt. Adam Bembry, with the Valdosta Police Department.

Now, local police and parents are working together in hopes to prevent another crash.

“What will it potentially cost you to try saving that extra 30 seconds or trying to save that extra minute and a half,” says Lt. Bembry.

Brady adds, “Stop and think because if your child was on that bus that’s in front of you, you’d want to make sure they were absolutely 100% safe.”

It’s a call for safety, so a child’s only ride from school is back home.

The Tuesday morning bus crash is still under investigation.

VPD says the Valdosta City Schools bus driver is being cited, after failing to yield when turning left and crossing in front of the other vehicle’s path.

