Social Issues in Film Series Presents “The Anthropologist” Jan. 23

VALDOSTA — Valdosta State University’s 2016-2017 Social Issues in Film Series will present “The Anthropologist” at 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 23, in Nevins Hall Room 1061.

Admission to the screening is free of charge and open to all students, faculty, staff, retirees, alumni, and members of the community.

“The Anthropologist” follows American teenager Katie Crate and her mother, anthropologist Susie Crate, as they examine the global impact of climate change through the study of indigenous people groups.

In the documentary’s trailer, the narrator asks, “If we can’t stop the change that’s coming, will we be able to change ourselves?”

The film documents the pair’s five-year research trip and highlights the parallels between Susie and Katie Crate and another mother-daughter pair, Margaret Mead, renowned anthropologist, and her daughter, Mary Catherine Bateson.

“The Anthropologist” is presented by Ironbound Films and was directed by Seth Kramer, Daniel Miller, and Jeremy Newberger. The film premiered at DOC NYC, America’s largest documentary festival, in November 2015 as a co-presentation with the American Museum of Natural History. It has since earned a nomination for Best Film at the Cleveland International Film Festival and a nomination for the Viewfinders Grand Jury Prize at DOC NYC.

Dr. Lorna Alvarez-Rivera, Dr. Tom Hochschild, Dr. Anne Price, and Dr. Shelly Yankovsky, faculty members in the Department of Sociology, Anthropology, and Criminal Justice, sponsor VSU’s annual Social Issues in Film Series.

