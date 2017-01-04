SGMC Recognized as #3 Large Hospital by Georgia Trend

VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center in Valdosta was ranked third in Georgia in the Large Hospital category for 2016 by Georgia Trend magazine.

The December issue grouped Georgia hospitals of similar size and mission into four categories: TeachingHospitals, Large Hospitals (more than 250 patient beds), Medium Hospitals (100-249 beds) and Small Hospitals (fewer than 100 beds).

SGMC CEO Dr. Raymond Snead attributed this recognition to the commitment of SGMC’s affiliated physicians, employees and staff to meeting national patient safety and quality benchmarks. “This unbiased, third party acknowledgment affirms the superior medical care SGMC offers to our region,” said Snead.

“We’re not finished when it comes to improving access and overall organizational performance.” Snead reports that SGMC will be making additional changes after the first of the year to continue improvements at the Medical Center.

WellStar West Georgia Medical Center in LaGrange took the No. 1 ranking followed by Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville.

According to Georgia Trend, hospitals were ranked on their Total Performance Score, which is calculated by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) using information on the clinical process of care, patient experience of care, outcome and efficiency.

Hospital bed size was determined by the American Hospital Directory. The 2016 Top Hospitals Ranking includes only hospitals that participate in the CMS Value Based Purchasing Program. The full article can be found online at www.georgiatrend.com.

