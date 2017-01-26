SGMC partners with LifeSouth Community Blood Centers

VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center campuses and affiliates has partnered with LifeSouth Community Blood Centers for blood products. LifeSouth is a 501(c)(3) non-profit community blood center, and blood collected from donors directly serves the needs of patients at SGMC facilities.

SGMC will host blood drives with LifeSouth annually to facilitate local blood donations. The next drive is Feb. 9 from 8 am to 4:45 pm at SGMC’s main campus in Valdosta. Additional drives are scheduled for April 13, June 8, Aug. 10, Oct. 6, and Dec. 14.

While new to the Valdosta community, LifeSouth has more than 40 years of experience and supplies blood components to more than 100 hospitals in Georgia, Florida, and Alabama.

LifeSouth’s distribution center is located in Lake City, FL, cutting delivery time of urgent blood products to SGMC by 2-1/2 hours. Its reference lab for antibody workup is in Gainesville, FL, which is 150 miles closer than SGMC’s previous supplier.

LifeSouth is currently in the process of establishing a donor center in Valdosta. For more information visit lifesouth.org.

