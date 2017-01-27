SGMC Foundation Thanks Community for Support

VALDOSTA – The SGMC Foundation concluded its 2016 Love Light appeal with more than $6,000 raised to benefit patients served at SGMC’s Pearlman Cancer Center and three initiatives at the SGMC Lanier Campus: the Jay Shaw Scholarship Fund, Lakeland Villa Building project, or the SGMC Lanier General Fund.

The 2016 Love Light project was a holiday fundraising appeal for individuals to honor or memorialize a loved one through the purchase of a love light. A ceremony was held at South Georgia Medical Center and the Lanier Campus in December where the names of the honorees were read aloud to the crowd.

This year marked the 20th anniversary of the appeal and SGMC Foundation Executive Director Elizabeth Vickers, is grateful for the community response. “Every year, I am thankful for the investment in healthcare excellence our donors show toward our health system,” said Vickers. “Because of their support, we are able to continue advancing health care in our service communities.”

According to SGMC Lanier Campus Administrator Richard Huth, Lanier County residents are a strong base of philanthropic support for the hospital. Their donations help to fulfill the hospital’s mission. Pearlman Cancer Center Director Bridgett Young mirrored those sentiments saying the Cancer Center is truly grateful for the community support that directly benefit patients by enhancing current programs and improving the patient experience. “I can’t express our appreciation enough to these donors for their philanthropic support of our local cancer center,” said Young.

For a listing of those acknowledged during the SGMC Foundation Love Light appeal, visit sgmc.org/lovelight. Donations to the SGMC Foundation are tax deductible within the limits of the law.

Share and Enjoy