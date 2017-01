LOWNDES Co. – The Lowndes County Soccer Booster Club has scheduled their second annual “Kicking and Screaming 5k” for January 28.

The event will begin at 8 a.m., and registration is online at lowndessoccer.com . Participants can also mail registration forms or register on the day of the event. Click here to download a registration form

Participants who register before Jan. 16 will be guaranteed an event t-shirt.

