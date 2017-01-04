Scintilla Charter Academy Announces New Scholar Application Window

VALDOSTA – Scintilla Charter Academy will be accepting applications for the 2017/2018 school year from Jan. 4 to Jan. 31.

Applications may be obtained in the school’s front office, located at 2171 East Park Avenue, or by visiting www.scintillacharteracademy.com. To attend Scintilla Charter Academy, scholars must be entering Kindergarten through 5th grade at the beginning of the upcoming school year and reside in Valdosta or Lowndes County.

SCA will hold an open house for prospective families on Tuesday, Jan. 10 from 9:00 to 10:30 a.m. During the open house, guests will take a tour of the school, learn about the unique & innovative small-school environment, and find out more about the admissions process. Tours will begin at 9:00 and 9:45 a.m. and last approximately thirty minutes.

“We are excited to showcase our school and share our expanded definition of student achievement which is focused on building students’ academic knowledge and skills, habits of character, and high quality student work,” said Mandy Avera, Dean of Students.

Families who are interested in visiting the SCA campus, but are unable to attend the open house, may do so by calling 229-244-5750 to set up a tour. Tours are conducted by appointment on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Tours will take place every thirty minutes during this time.

Should SCA receive applications that exceed available openings in a specific grade level, a public lottery will be held on Feb. 7 to determine which students will have the opportunity to enroll for the 2017/2018 school year.

The mission of Scintilla Charter Academy is to increase student achievement and develop social responsibility through educational innovations in a safe community of involved families and educators. Scintilla Charter Academy is a free public school.

For more information about SCA’s admissions process or educational approach, please visit www.scintillacharteracademy.com or call the school at 229-244-5750.

