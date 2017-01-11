School temporarily locked down after gunshots reportedly heard outside

THOMASVILLE (WCTV Eyewitness News) – Brookwood School in Thomasville was temporarily placed on lockdown Tuesday morning after a school employee reportedly heard gunshots outside.

The staff member at Brookwood School said they heard four gunshots outside of the school around 10:08 a.m., Captain Steve Jones with the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office told WCTV.

Jones said Deputies canvased a nearby neighborhood but couldn’t find the source of the reported gunfire.

All Thomasville City Schools and Thomas County Schools were also temporarily placed on lockdown. The lockdown has since been lifted at all schools after it was determined that there was no threat to students.

No further details are available at this time.

