School Closings for Monday, Jan. 23
Due to damage from severe weather and a State of Emergency declared by Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal, the following school systems will be closed Monday, Jan. 23.
- Berrien County
- Brooks County
- Cook County
- Clinch County
- Echols County
- Lanier County
- Lowndes County
- Scintilla Charter Academy
- Valdosta City Schools
- Wiregrass Georgia Technical College (all campuses)
- Little Angels Pre-School and Child Care Center
- Crossroads Baptist School
- Bacon County Schools
- Jeff Davis County Schools
- Valdosta Christian School
- Bright Start Preschool #1, #2 and #3
- Valdosta State University
