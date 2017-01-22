School Closings for Monday, Jan. 23

| January 22, 2017 | 0 Comments

Due to damage from severe weather and a State of Emergency declared by Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal, the following school systems will be closed Monday, Jan. 23.

  • Berrien County
  • Brooks County
  • Cook County
  • Clinch County
  • Echols County
  • Lanier County
  • Lowndes County
  • Scintilla Charter Academy
  • Valdosta City Schools
  • Wiregrass Georgia Technical College (all campuses)
  • Little Angels Pre-School and Child Care Center
  • Crossroads Baptist School
  • Bacon County Schools
  • Jeff Davis County Schools
  • Valdosta Christian School
  • Bright Start Preschool #1, #2 and #3
  • Valdosta State University
