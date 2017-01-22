School Closings for Monday, Jan. 23

Due to damage from severe weather and a State of Emergency declared by Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal, the following school systems will be closed Monday, Jan. 23.

Berrien County

Brooks County

Cook County

Clinch County

Echols County

Lanier County

Lowndes County

Scintilla Charter Academy

Valdosta City Schools

Wiregrass Georgia Technical College (all campuses)

Little Angels Pre-School and Child Care Center

Crossroads Baptist School

Bacon County Schools

Jeff Davis County Schools

Valdosta Christian School

Bright Start Preschool #1, #2 and #3

Valdosta State University

Share and Enjoy