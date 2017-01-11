Reward for Orlando shooting suspect raised to $100,000

ORLANDO, Fla. (WCTV Eyewitness News) – Authorities have increased the reward to $100,000 for information leading to the arrest of a suspect in the slaying of an Orlando police sergeant.

Orlando Police Chief John Mina announced at a news conference on Tuesday that the reward is being raised from $60,000 to $100,000 for information leading to the arrest of 41-year-old Markeith Loyd.

Authorities also said that arrests warrants are being prepared for people who may have helped Loyd elude deputies who have sought to question him in the murder of his pregnant ex-girlfriend.

Master Sgt. Debra Clayton was killed Monday after she approached Loyd in a store parking lot.

The manhunt for Loyd entered a second day on Tuesday.

Authorities say they have received 300 tips from the public.

