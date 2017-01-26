Residents return to Sunshine Acres mobile home park after deadly tornado

ADEL – It’s a heartbreaking reality for many residents returning to what is left of their Sunshine Acres homes on Tuesday. A deadly storm ripped through the trailer park on Sunday, killing seven people and leaving nothing but piles of debris behind.

When you first step into Sunshine Acres mobile home park in Adel, you see all sorts of damage. But it’s not until you get to the very last street when you see ‘it’ — homes demolished, vehicles crushed, everything torn to shreds.

Cleanup crews worked all day while residents were finally allowed to return, grabbing all that’s left to save.

The damage is so devastating that it’s hard for anyone to believe.

Lt. Chris Thomas of the Salvation Army says, “To know that these are people’s homes, their lives, their livelihood, the place where they had family members, friends, and place to call home frequent… just to see it totally demolished, it kind of takes your breath away.”

The Salvation Army says they’ve been here since Monday in their emergency disaster truck.

They say they’ll be here as long as they’re needed, feeding displaced families and workers, before moving to another county damaged by the storm.

For the people who have lost everything, community members tell us they have made a Facebook page called the ‘Adel Tornado Relief Fund’ to help residents find shelter, food, and clothing.

