Residents mourn storm victims killed in Cook County

ADEL – Day two of the recovery efforts at the Sunshine Acres mobile home park has come to an end. Law enforcement officers continue to blocking the entrance into the park.

Officials announced at a meeting Monday night that 36 mobile homes were destroyed and that the number of fatalities stands at seven. Residents have been knocked down, but they’re certainly quick to get back on their feet.

Shane Taylor lives about 700 yards from four homes destroyed on Bullard Farm, off of Val Del Road. His brother lives even closer. Once every one of their loved ones was accounted for, they started assisting others.

Taylor says, “I’ve got a backhoe and tractor. I’ve been trying to get them over to the area where some neighbors can use them to help clean up. We’ve had some family from out of the area that have been donating clothes, and I’ve been running around trying to pick clothes up.”

The hardest hit area was Sunshine Acres not too far away. Grieving continues for seven families who lost loved ones.

Friends and community members say they are just trying to do what they can to ease the pain.

Cook County resident Leonard Hundley knew one of the victims.

“We knew each other quite well. I was at the mother’s house this afternoon, and tried to console her by telling her she needed to get some rest because I know it’s going to be a long journey and it’s going to be a devastating one. We’re going to have to come together as a community to support her,” Hundley says.

At Monday night’s meeting, they also released the identities of the people who lost their lives in Sunday morning’s tragic storms. The victims include Alexis Livingston, 18; Adreian Mays, 38; Lawansa Perry, 41; Mary Cantrell, 62; Jamie Cantrell Walters, 33; Amanda Rowe, 41; and Joe Deskins, 36.

Officials say a total of about 45 structures across the area were devastated, completely lost in those storms.

