Regions Bank Supports Storm Recovery through Special Services for Impacted Customers

Deferred payments and customized assistance offered to individuals and businesses affected by storms

ALBANY – Regions Bank has announced the company is offering a variety of financial services to help customers and businesses recovering from severe storms and tornadoes that struck South Georgia on Jan. 2 as well as on the weekend of Jan. 21 and 22. Special offers include:

Personal and business loan payment deferrals

Penalty-free withdrawals from certificates of deposit (CDs)

Unsecured personal lines of credit to support storm recovery

A dedicated team to help with any questions or concerns. Individuals and business customers can dial 1-800-411-9393 to discuss a variety of needs. For mortgage-related questions, please dial 1-877-999-3563.

Solutions for customers experiencing difficulties making payments on consumer loans, lines of credit or credit cards. Simply visit your local branch, call 1-866-298-1113, or visit regions.com/loanhelp for more information.

Offers apply to eligible customers who were affected by the severe storms and tornadoes that occurred on Jan. 2 and/or during the weekend of Jan. 21 and 22 in the following counties: Atkinson, Baker, Berrien, Brooks, Calhoun, Clay, Colquitt, Cook, Crisp, Dougherty, Early, Lowndes, Mitchell, Thomas, Turner, Wilcox and Worth.

Further information on recovery services can be found in Regions’ online Disaster Resource Center, linked here.

“Our goal is to help people focus on what’s most important right now,” said Bill Linginfelter, Georgia President of Regions Bank. “Many homeowners and business owners are facing a very long road to recovery. By providing these services, we hope we can help make the recovery easier.”

Regions customers who are interested in the offers can visit South Georgia Regions branch locations through March 8, 2017, to receive complete details related to their individual needs and sign up for applicable services.

“Several families and business owners have lost nearly everything, and, especially in times like this, it’s important for us as a bank to offer financial services that support the community’s recovery,” Linginfelter added. “We want to work with our customers one-on-one to identify the services that best meet their individual needs. We are committed to serving South Georgia. And that commitment will continue throughout the recovery and beyond.”

