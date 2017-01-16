Protesters lock themselves to truck in Suwannee Co. pipeline protest

LIVE OAK, Fla. – Members of a group protesting the construction of the Sabal Trail Pipeline reportedly locked themselves to a construction truck near Suwannee River State Park Monday morning.

The demonstration began around 9:30 a.m. on 24th street near State Road 132. The truck is reportedly carrying equipment for drilling the pipeline.

The group, which calls itself the Sacred Water Camp has been in Suwannee County since Friday protesting the construction of the Sabal Trail Pipeline.

The pipeline, when complete will run from central Alabama, through southwest Georgia and north Florida and into central Florida. The group argues that state and federal laws are being violated during the construction of the pipeline, and that it threatens drinking water.

Organizers say that two protesters were reportedly arrested Monday morning near the site of a pipeline compressor station in Suwannee County.

One protester recorded Facebook Live video of what appears to be two people under a truck, and several other protesters singing. Law Enforcement officials are also at the scene in the video.

The current legal status of the protesters who reportedly locked themselves to the truck is not currently known.

(WCTV Eyewitness News)

