Police investigating armed robbery near VSU

VALDOSTA – Police are investigating an armed robbery near the campus of Valdosta State University.

On Tuesday morning, VSU officials stated an armed robbery occurred off campus in the area of Boone Drive.

“The suspects are reported to be two males and one female, driving a black SUV. There is no information to suggest the suspects have or will head to the campus,” stated a release from VSU.

The VSU Police Department and the Valdosta Police Department are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information about the robbery, can contact the VSU police at 333-7816 or 259-5555.

