Opinion – Trump’s cabinet: no fear of the best

“When men live by trade…it is the best product that wins, the best performance, the man of best judgment and the highest ability…,” so says Francisco D’Anconia of “Atlas Shrugged” fame, Ayn Rand’s 1957 blockbuster.

Rand’s iconic classic defined the coming bureaucratic, collectivist state that would put mediocrity over achievement since the latter, who achieved by thought, hard work, and action, would accumulate more wealth than the former, who are content with less since contentment requires no ambition. In a word: state enforced egalitarianism.

That this state is here and now, courtesy of the eurosocialist Democratic Party, is irrefutable. Ayn Rand accurately prophesied that the accepted political mantra would become “from each according to his ability, to each according to his need”.

Or, as the Democrats put it, income redistribution.

And just as they no longer attempt to confuscate their agenda regarding taxing and spending, the eurosocialists have now declared open warfare on competency, achievement, and success. Theirs is a world where those with these attributes have no place in government.

One need look no further than their shamelessness currently displayed during president-elect Trump’s cabinet nominee confirmation process.

Trump’s cabinet nominees are clearly men and women of the “best judgment and the highest ability”, as evidenced by their exceptional success in the private sector.

And the Democrats will have nothing of it. Certainly there is a place for civil inquiry and, perhaps, advised skepticism. That’s the job of the opposition party. Savaging these nominees, however, is another matter entirely.

As Harry Reid once said, “This doesn’t feel like America.”

In 2005, for example, Barack Obama’s nominees for Secretary of State (Hillary Clinton), Treasury (Timothy Geithner), Commerce (Gary Locke), and Health and Human Services (Kathleen Sebelius), were all career politicians with little or no private enterprise experience. Most held law degrees. None of them started a business, worked in a business, or ever created a private sector job.