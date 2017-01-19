Ohana Bay construction continues at Wild Adventures

VALDOSTA – Big changes are coming to Splash Island at Wild Adventures in 2017, including the all new Ohana Bay.

Construction continues on the water park addition which will open April 1.

Ohana Bay will be a new Splash Island area besides Hakina Rapids and Kona Cliffs and will feature seven slides, five of which are specially designed for smaller surfers. Bigger kids will be able to twist and turn down 200 feet of slides from 27 feet high.

Ohana Bay is designed for parents to relax while the kids have water-soaked fun.

For more information about Ohana Bay, visit WildAdventures.com.

