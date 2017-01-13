Newbern Middle Names Spelling Bee Winners

VALDOSTA – Newbern Middle School held its annual Spelling Bee on Tuesday, December 13. All eighteen participants did an outstanding job concluding with three competitors emerging as winners.

The first place winner was Kylah McPherson, second place was Rodney Flucas, and third place was Zachrius Roberts. These students will move on to compete at the District Spelling Bee on January 20, 2016 at Valdosta High School Performing Arts Center.

Congratulations to our students and special thanks to our caller, Dr. Artrice Haugabrook and judges, Dr. Debbie Paine, Mr. Keith Hose, and Mrs. Laura Newbern.

Photo: Spelling Bee winners from left to right: Zacharius Roberts, 3rd place; Kylah McPherson, 1st place; Rodney Flucas, 2nd place

Release from Valdosta City Schools

