New Year’s celebratory gunfire kills man

| January 5, 2017 | 1 Comments

COLQUITT Co. – Officials say a Colquitt County man is dead after he was struck by a stray bullet during celebratory New Year’s Day gunfire.

The incident happened at 12:15 a.m. in the 100 block of Yates Lane.

Officials with the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office said Alonzo Cortez and his friends were talking and drinking in the front yard when he suddenly fell to the ground.

Cortez died after being airlifted to a Tallahassee hospital.

No arrests have been made.

Filed in: News, Regional News
