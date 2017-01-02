New Georgia laws in effect

Students 18 years and older at Georgia’s public colleges and universities can now carry stun guns on campus.

The term length of a Georgia driver’s license has been lengthened from five to seven years, and a new license will now cost $32.

A five percent sales tax has been added to the sale of fireworks. The money collected will be used for trauma care, firefighter training and equipment and local public safety.

Terminally ill patients now have the right to use experimental drugs not yet approved by the FDA.

Juvenile offenders can now attend charter schools while they are being held in state facilities.

