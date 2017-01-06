New $40 million plant to bring 35 jobs

ADEL – Linde LLC has announced announced that it will soon break ground for its new large-scale air separation unit (ASU) in Adel, Georgia. The plant, representing an investment of $40 million, will produce liquid atmospheric gas products essential to hospitals, healthcare providers, food processors, glass manufacturers, metal fabricators, and independent welding and gases distributors. Completion is slated for the first quarter of 2019.

“Linde remains committed to serving the needs of our customers and to grow in the Americas,” said Pat Murphy, President of Linde Americas. “We chose this location based on its proximity to customers and the strong, pro-business environment in Cook County and the City of Adel. This new, large-scale ASU will strengthen Linde’s presence in Southeast USA, where we are number one among industrial gases producers. Extending our strong merchant gases supply network farther south will also increase our ability to reliably satisfy our customers’ current and future requirements.”

Linde has been expanding in the Southeast market for several years, supplying gas products to customers from its plants in Cartersville, Georgia, and Aiken, South Carolina. This new plant will give Linde added capacity to support the medium- and long-term growth of key accounts and industries in the region.

The new plant is expected to create up to 35 new, permanent jobs in the local community, in addition to temporary jobs during the construction phase. Linde currently operates more than 10 sites in Georgia and employs 570 employees statewide.

“Georgia’s continued economic development, both on the state and local level, will continue to provide The Linde Group with the necessary resources to expand operations and undergo immense growth,” said Georgia Governor Nathan Deal. “Our prime location and a workforce that is second to none will allow Linde to increase its overall production and reach a broader customer base across the Southeast. I look forward to Linde deepening its economic footprint in Georgia with this new Adel facility.”

Linde LLC is a member of the Linde Group, a world-leading gases and engineering company. In the 2015 financial year, The Linde Group generated revenue of USD19.7 bn (EUR 17.944 bn), making it one of the leading gases and engineering companies in the world, with approximately 65,000 employees working in more than 100 countries worldwide. The strategy of The Linde Group is geared towards long-term profitable growth and focuses on the expansion of its international business with forward-looking products and services. Linde acts responsibly towards its shareholders, business partners, employees, society and the environment in every one of its business areas, regions and locations across the globe. The company is committed to technologies and products that unite the goals of customer value and sustainable development.

Share and Enjoy