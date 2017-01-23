Neighbor remembers Brooks County couple killed in storm

BARNEY, Ga. (WCTV) – A Christmas tree. A mattress. Clothes. All strewn across a lawn off of State Road 122.

Signs of Sunday’s devastating storm and to the Barney community, the loss of Jessie and Betty Newsome.

“Those two good hearted people,” said Jessica Golden.

Golden lives with her four children next door to the Newsome’s.

Riding out the storm, with only minor damage to her house, Golden said after things calmed down, her first priority was checking to see if the Newsome’s were okay.

“Me not getting a voice and not hearing anything it’s just devastating because they were nice people and it shouldn’t happen like that,” said Golden.

Living in her house, for only a few months, Golden said during that short time, the Newsome’s became like grandparents to her children.

“They took my kids to church on Sundays when I was at work. They were just there. They were just nice neighbors,” said Golden.

Now, looking at the destruction in daylight, Golden said it’s bittersweet. She’s thankful her family survived and devastated the Newsome’s did not.

“It could have been worse, but God’s got all of us in his hands and he knows our time. They’re in a better place and I hope that their family can stick through this and know that I love them and it’s going to be okay,” Golden said.

A couple whose memory will not be forgotten.

