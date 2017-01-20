NCNW Hosts Annual Membership Open Enrollment

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Lowndes Metropolitan Section of the National Council of Negro Women, Inc (NCNW) is hosting its annual membership kick off on Saturday, March 11.

The event begins at 1 pm at Valdosta State University in the University Center. Refreshments will be served and there will be door prizes. Prospective and charter members are invited to attend and learn about the section and its various initiatives and activities. Information about membership and the history of the historic organization will be shared as well.

NCNW was founded on December 5, 1935 by the late Mary McLeod Bethune and continues to lead, advocate and develop for women, children, men and families. The local section was found in 2010 and chartered on August 3, 2011 where over 80 members were inducted.

To learn more about the organization contact NCNWofValdosta@gmail.com or 229-234-2353. The event is free an opened to men, women and youth. Another section of NCNW was also chartered on the Valdosta State University campus and has been active and well since 2012.

Share and Enjoy