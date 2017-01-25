National Weather Service confirms EF-2, EF-3 tornadoes in South Georgia

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has released new findings about tornadoes that touched down in South Georgia.

Tuesday, the NWS confirmed two more tornadoes had touched down over the weekend.

The first tornado touched down at 2:56 a.m. Sunday in Thomas County and tracked into northwest Brooks County. The maximum rating for the tornado was an EF-2 in Thomas County, with winds estimated between 111-135 miles per hour.

The second tornado touched down at 3:29 a.m. Sunday in northeast Brooks County and tracked through Cook County and into Berrien County. The maximum rating for the tornado was an EF-3 in Cook and Berrien counties, with winds estimated between 136-165 miles per hour. The NWS says this tornado was responsible for two fatalities in Brooks County, seven fatalities in Cook County, and two fatalities in Berrien County.

Monday, the NWS also confirmed that an EF-3 strength tornado had touched down in Albany.

(WCTV Eyewitness News)

Share and Enjoy