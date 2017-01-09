Morning News Briefs for 1-9-17

Moultrie Police Department officer Samuel Smith has been taken into custody by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. The assistance of the GBI was requested by Moultrie Police Chief Frank Lang. The allegations against officer Smith include the use of excessive force regarding an alleged assault on a person who was restrained when taken into custody. The investigation continues.

Officers with the Valdosta Police Department’s Narcotics and K-9 Units raided a Hideaway Street residence and arrested Javonte Kempson age 21. He was found to be in possession of Alpha PVP also known as Flakka, marijuana and handguns-two of them had been reported stolen.

Chancellor Steve Wrigley of The Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia Chancellor Steve Wrigley is expected to recommend two more consolidations of institutions of higher learning. Wrigley wants to bring about the merger of Georgia Southern University and Armstrong State University as well as the Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College merger with Bainbridge State College. The Board of Regents will take up the mergers January 11th at its meeting. If approved, the two new institutions will be named Georgia Southern University, to be led by President Jaimie Hebert, and Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College, to be led by President David Bridges.

Congratulations go out to Coach Pamela Childress and the Debate Team at Valdosta High School. Not only have they garnered top honors for student participation but they have taken the top spot as the 2015-2016 Chapter of the Georgia Southern Peach District.

